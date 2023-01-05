PM Kisan 13th instalment: Farmers likely to receive payment this month, details here

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here is a significant update for the PM Kisan Yojana beneficiary farmers who are anxiously awaiting the 13th instalment. Most likely, the most recent payment under the plan will shortly be made. The 13th instalment is anticipated to be issued this month exclusively, according to a Times Now article, even if the Centre hasn't yet revealed the precise date.

The PM Kisan Yojana, a programme of the national government, distributes Rs 6,000 annually to more than 8 crore farmers throughout the nation in three equal instalments.

The PM made the 12th instalment available on October 17 last year. A total of 8 million farm-holding families received more than Rs 16,000 crore in transfers from the central government.

The first payment is made under the PM-Kisan programme between April and July, the second payment is made between August and November, and the final payment is made between December and March.

The first instalment of the previous year was made available on January 1. It was anticipated that the administration will once again announce the distribution of PM-Kisan funds on the first day of the new year.

However, according to rumours, there is now a chance that funds will be distributed in the third or fourth week of January.

How to check the beneficiary’s name on the list

First, visit the Kisan Corner and select Beneficiary List in order to check a person's name on the PM Kisan Beneficiary List 2023. Then click submit after inputting information about the state, district, subdistrict, block, and village. The screen will display the updated list.