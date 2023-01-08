Search icon
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran breaks silence on Air India urination incident

The statement comes days after DGCA intervened and pulled up the Tata Group-owned airline over the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran breaks silence on Air India urination incident
Admitting shortcomings in the response of Air India, airline parent Tata Group’s chief on Sunday issued his first statement on the urination incident that has become national headlines. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the airline’s response should have been “much swifter”.

The statement comes days after DGCA intervened and pulled up the Tata Group-owned airline over a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on an elderly female co-passenger during an international flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022. Giving his verdict on how Air India managed the situation, Chandrasekaran admitted that “we fell short of addressing this situation the way we should have.”

