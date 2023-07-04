Search icon
Meet IAS officer's son with Rs 450 crore salary who couldn't go to IIT, married IAS officer's daughter, net worth is...

Satya Nadella worked for Sun Microsystems for some time before he joined Microsoft in 1992.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Satya Nadella's life story: He loves reading poetry and is also a passionate cricket lover. (File)

Satya Narayan Nadella was born in Hyderabad in 1967. He currently serves as the CEO of Microsoft, the third person after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer to hold the position. He is one of the most globally recognised Indian-origin personalities. Before he became the CEO in 2014, he was the executive vice-president of the company's cloud and enterprise group.

Satya Nadella's mother was a Sanskrit lecturer. His father, Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, was the 1962 batch IAS officer.

Satya Nadella studied in Hyderabad Public School. He completed his engineering from Bengaluru's Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka. He then pursued masters in computer science from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He later completed an MBA from the University of Chicago.

He worked for Sun Microsystems for some time before he joined Microsoft in 1992.

In 2013, his total compensation was 7.6 million. In 2016, his net compensation was a whopping 84.5 million dollars. 

He is married to Anupama, who is the daughter of another IAS officer. She was Satya Nadella's junior at Manipal. She completed B Arch from the college.

He loves reading poetry and is also a passionate cricket lover.

Satya Nadella's net worth is Rs 6200 crore. 

The company's market valuation is a whopping 2.5 trillion dollars.

In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before. By current dollar rate, this translates into a whopping Rs 450 crore.

Satya Nadella's base pay was 2.5 million dollars and he earned 42.3 million dollars as stock options.

