Royal Enfield Hunter 350 tipped to launch in India next month: Design, engine, price and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has made it to new several times in the last few months as the upcoming motorcycle from Royal Enfield has been spotted testing on the Indian roads. Although the company has not yet revealed any information about the Hunter 350, the testing mule has detailed what we can expect from the bike. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has once again made it to the news as latest rumours suggest that Royal Enfield will launch its next 350cc motorcycle in August 2022. As per reports, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in the second week of August. Recently Bikewale also shared new images of the production version of the motorcycle hinting that the launch is imminent. Here’s what we know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets rounded tail lamps and turn indicators as well. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 features a blacked-out theme that surely gives it an aggressive look.

Reports suggest that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may be offered in two variants. The expensive model is said to sport alloy wheels, tripper navigation pod and other elements.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to be one of the most affordable motorcycles by Royal Enfield. The bike is expected to have a price tag around Rs 1 lakh.