Meta, Google reportedly putting workers on ‘notice period’

Representational Image

Google and Facebook's parent companies Meta are reportedly putting some employees on traditional 30 to 60 day "lists" to find a new role within the company or leave in order to reduce staff in order to cut costs during the economic downturn.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta has increased the number of employees whose jobs are being eliminated on its customary "30-day list" and plans to reduce costs by at least 10% in the upcoming months.

On the other hand, Google’s parent Alphabet has reportedly deployed a similar approach, typically giving workers 60 days in which to apply for a new role if their jobs are set to be cut.

"Facebook parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10 per cent, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs," the report mentioned.

Meta has a "long practice" where employees whose roles are eliminated are subject to termination if they can’t find a new job internally within a month.

The Mark Zuckerberg-run company had 83,553 employees at the end of the second quarter this year.

"Google typically gives employees 60 days to apply for other roles in the company if their jobs have been cut," the report mentioned.

Last month, Google fired more than 50 workers at its incubator Area 120 and gave them extra 30 days to find another job at the company.

A Google spokesman was quoted as saying that nearly 95 per cent of employees found new roles within the notice period.

As the tech giant recently cancelled the projects at its internal research and development (R&D) division called Area 120, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai hoped to make the company 20% more efficient, implying job cuts.

Speaking to the crowd at the Code Conference in the US this month, Pichai said that the company is feeling increasingly unsure about the macroeconomic environment.

"The macroeconomic performance is correlated to ad spend, consumer spend and so on," he told the audience.

Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to "shape up or ship out" if expectations are not met.

In a company message viewed by Insider, Google Cloud sales leadership has threatened employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general" and that if next quarter results "don`t look up, there will be blood on the streets".

As Big Tech companies lay off employees and freeze new hirings, Zuckerberg said in July that the company’s plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year.