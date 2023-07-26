Headlines

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet the man who built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months

The company is headquartered in London with an operational base in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Pearl Kapur is the founder and CEO of Zyber 365, a web3 cybersecurity startup. The company was founded in May 2023 and become a unicorn in just three months. It has recently raised USD 100 million at a USD 1.2 billion (Rs 9840 crore) valuation from UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group.

Zyber 365 was founded by Kapur and ethical hacker Sunny Vaghela (CPO) in May 2023. Kapur is widely known as the creator of Web3 OS. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm. Pearl Kapur holds a degree in MSC Investment Banking (CFA Pathway) from Queen Mary University Of London.

Before launching Zyber 365, Kapur worked as a Financial Advisor at AMPM Store for almost two years. He also worked as Business Advisor for Antier Solutions for 1.5 years. He also founded Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd in February 2022.

Zyber 365 is headquartered in London with an operational base in India. It plans to make India the hub of its operations, it said in a statement. Zyber 365 offers a decentralised and cyber-secured operating system, which adheres to the fundamental principles of environmental sustainability.

Kapur also sees scalability and business valuation, team building and Networking. He believes that aggregation of exponential tech like blockchain, AI, cyber security benchmarked with sustainable practices would create a solution that would empower masses and create Globalization 3.0.

READ | Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Meanwhile, after raising USD 100 million, Zyber 365’s co-founder Vaghela said, “With this infusion of capital, we are now well-equipped to accelerate our products development for Web3, AI Products." "This investment will not only fuel our growth, but it will also solidify its foothold in the Web3 ecosystem with a diversified portfolio of used cases related to AI, cybersecurity,” ET quoted him as saying.

