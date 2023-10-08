Headlines

Meet the man behind 10 famous Indian brands, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Having a degree from a reputable university, such as the IIT or IIM, does not guarantee success in life. Success in any endeavor needs commitment and unwavering focus. This was demonstrated to be true by Gujarati entrepreneur Darshan Patel, who deserves praise for creating a big company empire without any prior business knowledge.

Moreover, it would not be incorrect to say that he has overpowered numerous major corporations thanks to his talent and abilities. Darshan Patel hasn't attended any business-related formal education programs and hasn't held any paid employment either.

Who is Darshan Patel?

Darshan Patel, a native of western Odisha who was raised in Sambalpur after being born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Darshan Patel and his brothers Girish and Devendra helped establish the Paras group, which Livon was a member of. Founder of Paras Pharma and Vini Cosmetics, Darshan Patel, is a real Gujarati entrepreneur.

The major marketing authorities acknowledged defeat in the face of the Gujarati businessman's story of dedication. He had introduced Fog deodorant in 2010, but he was having a lot of trouble selling it. Darshan Patel, a 53-year-old businessman, was not prepared to face defeat at the time and had already made up his mind to sell Fogg. He was skilled at reading consumers' thoughts.

For approximately 25 years, he launched goods including Move, Itch Guard, and Crack, turning Paras Pharma into a great firm. Knowing what his clients needed, Darshan Patel used to introduce directly practical products for them because he understood that gaining their trust cannot be achieved with polite speech or false advertising.

Darshan Patel claimed that she was in Mumbai's Churchgate station, where he noticed that the majority of the women leaving had heels that were cracked. After seeing this, his ideas for a product to repair women's damaged heels began to form in his head.

Gujarati businessman Darshan Patel has the opinion that issues facing individuals cannot be resolved when seated in a boardroom. Vini Cosmetics is now worth more than 1.2 billion dollars, whereas Darshan Patel sold the business to Paras Pharmaceuticals for Rs 3260 crore in 2010.

