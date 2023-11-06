Meet Tanya Singh, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT her package, institute’s name is…

Headlines

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore home, close to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, she is married to India's...

KCR vs Etala Rajender: Friends turned foes head for high-voltage fight for power in Telangana elections 2023

World Cup 2023: BAN vs SL match at risk of cancellation due to Delhi air pollution

This Google employee is richer than CEO Sundar Pichai, has net worth of Rs 15,800 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore home, close to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, she is married to India's...

KCR vs Etala Rajender: Friends turned foes head for high-voltage fight for power in Telangana elections 2023

Benefits of cycling for women

7 health benefits of drinking golden milk

7 Dog breeds that could kill a lion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Meet actor who failed class 10th, lived on vada pav, cried at railway station, one ad during Cricket World Cup made...

Katrina Kaif breaks silence on Tiger 3's viral towel fight scene, says it will 'make people gasp' in theatres

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Tanya Singh, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT her package, institute’s name is…

NIT students Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh, Arpit Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh, and Rahul Pandey have succeeded in landing record-breaking job offers from Atlassian.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a significant development, six students from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, have created history by securing annual packages of Rs 83 lakh each in the placement season. Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh, Arpit Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh, and Rahul Pandey have succeeded in landing the job offers from Atlassian, a Australia-based IT company

 Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh, and Arpit Kumar from the Computer Science branch, while Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh, and Rahul Pandey have completed their B.Tech from the Electrical Engineering branch. It is to be noted that last year a student from NIT Jamshedpur has succeeded in bagging Rs 83 lakh package but this year the institute has raised the bar as six students have secured record-breaking job offer.

In this article we will talk about Tanya Singh, who hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Tanya Singh has completed her Intermediate in Science from Blue Birds International School with 98.2% Grade. Tanya Singh joined NIT Jamshedpur in 2020 and has completed her BTech in Computer Science in 2024 with Grade: 9.07/10.  Tanya Singh has joined the Bengaluru office of Atlassian as a Software Engineer.

NIT Director Prof. Gautam Sutradhar and the placement cell in-charge, Professor AK Choudhary, have expressed happiness over the development. According to reports, 663 B.Tech students from NIT have received 919 job offers and over 60% PG students have also landed jobs in campus placement.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

'Virat Kohli dark secret is....': AB de Villiers' striking revelation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE