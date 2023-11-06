Meet Tanya Singh, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT her package, institute’s name is…

NIT students Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh, Arpit Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh, and Rahul Pandey have succeeded in landing record-breaking job offers from Atlassian.

In a significant development, six students from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, have created history by securing annual packages of Rs 83 lakh each in the placement season. Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh, Arpit Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh, and Rahul Pandey have succeeded in landing the job offers from Atlassian, a Australia-based IT company

Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh, and Arpit Kumar from the Computer Science branch, while Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh, and Rahul Pandey have completed their B.Tech from the Electrical Engineering branch. It is to be noted that last year a student from NIT Jamshedpur has succeeded in bagging Rs 83 lakh package but this year the institute has raised the bar as six students have secured record-breaking job offer.

In this article we will talk about Tanya Singh, who hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Tanya Singh has completed her Intermediate in Science from Blue Birds International School with 98.2% Grade. Tanya Singh joined NIT Jamshedpur in 2020 and has completed her BTech in Computer Science in 2024 with Grade: 9.07/10. Tanya Singh has joined the Bengaluru office of Atlassian as a Software Engineer.

NIT Director Prof. Gautam Sutradhar and the placement cell in-charge, Professor AK Choudhary, have expressed happiness over the development. According to reports, 663 B.Tech students from NIT have received 919 job offers and over 60% PG students have also landed jobs in campus placement.