Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person, who owns luxurious car collection, no match for Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani

The affluent class in Pakistan comprises individuals who possess significant financial resources and assets. These individuals have amassed wealth through various means such as successful businesses, investments, and inheritance. Despite the economic challenges faced by many in the country, the rich continue to thrive and maintain their status. Shahid Khan, owner of Flex-N-Gate, is currently the richest person in Pakistan holding a massive net worth of Rs 97,721 crore. His son, Tony Khan is one of the notable figures in the world of professional wrestling.

Tony, who is the founder and co-owner of AEW, is widely recognized as the second-largest professional wrestling promotion in the United States, after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Not many people may know, but Tony Khan also has an interest in cars. He boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars that feature iconic models. Some of his cars include Ferrari Enzo, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar F-Type, and Lamborghini Aventador.

As per reports, Tony Khan’s net worth is over Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani who are heirs to India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Tony, although hailing from a Pakistani background, was born and brought up in Illinois, USA.

Beyond his impressive lineup of high-end vehicles, he owns luxurious properties, including mansions in Beverly Hills and Manhattan, as well as houses in Illinois and Los Angeles.