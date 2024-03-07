Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person, who owns luxurious car collection, no match for Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Not donating...': Elon Musk says this about US Presidential Election

Anil Ambani’s firm restrained from selling assets worth over Rs 11000000000, Delhi High Court asks to…

Man proposes to girlfriend at Taylor's Swift concert, viral video shows what happens next

Meet world’s richest man ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth was...

Alia Bhatt trolled for carrying Rs 2.3 lakh calf leather bag after backing Poacher: 'Such a hypocrite'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s firm restrained from selling assets worth over Rs 11000000000, Delhi High Court asks to…

Meet world’s richest man ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth was...

Imtiaz Ali finds Amar Singh Chamkila's life similar to Punjab's history, says 'there is a mixture of...' | Exclusive

7 health benefits of eating black garlic

10 effective ways to remove dandruff 

10 health benefits of eating kiwi 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Imtiaz Ali finds Amar Singh Chamkila's life similar to Punjab's history, says 'there is a mixture of...' | Exclusive

Dharmendra recovering from injuries, was unwell for past two weeks: Report

Watch: Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL match, netizens call it 'lowest point in cricketing history'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest person, who owns luxurious car collection, no match for Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani

Know about the son of Pakistan's richest person who owns a luxurious collection of cars.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The affluent class in Pakistan comprises individuals who possess significant financial resources and assets. These individuals have amassed wealth through various means such as successful businesses, investments, and inheritance. Despite the economic challenges faced by many in the country, the rich continue to thrive and maintain their status. Shahid Khan, owner of Flex-N-Gate, is currently the richest person in Pakistan holding a massive net worth of Rs 97,721 crore. His son, Tony Khan is one of the notable figures in the world of professional wrestling. 

Tony, who is the founder and co-owner of AEW, is widely recognized as the second-largest professional wrestling promotion in the United States, after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Not many people may know, but Tony Khan also has an interest in cars. He boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars that feature iconic models. Some of his cars include Ferrari Enzo, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar F-Type, and Lamborghini Aventador.

As per reports, Tony Khan’s net worth is over Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani who are heirs to India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Tony, although hailing from a Pakistani background, was born and brought up in Illinois, USA.

Beyond his impressive lineup of high-end vehicles, he owns luxurious properties, including mansions in Beverly Hills and Manhattan, as well as houses in Illinois and Los Angeles. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk’s Tesla halts production at German factory after suspected 'arson attack' causing power outage

Meet man, a DU graduate, who quit high-paying job to build Rs 23000 crore company from scratch

Researchers left baffled by discovery of frog with mushroom sprouting from skin, details inside

Meet richest man at Anant Ambani’s bash, has Rs 1442648 crore net worth, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Bill Gates…

Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement