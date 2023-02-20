Meet Radhika Gupta, the only woman CEO in Indian mutual fund industry and jury member at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023

Picture of Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC

Radhika Gupta is a well-known face in the Indian financial and investment sector. She is also quite famous on social media for her wisdom and tips that she shares for youngsters but what made her the person worth following is her inspirational journey. Radhika Gupta is the chief executive officer at Edelweiss Asset Management. She joined the company in 2017 and under her leadership, Edelweiss AMC’s assets under management grew from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore. She is now aiming to get the company’s AUM to Rs 1 lakh crore. But Gupta is not just a leader for Edelweiss Asset Management, she is also an inspiration to millions of young girls who aspire to go big in the business world. Radhika Gupta is the only woman CEO in the Indian mutual fund industry and she has also set up the country's first domestic hedge fund.

Known as “the girl with the broken neck”, Radhika Gupta has a permanent tilt in her neck but that didn’t stop her from touching the skies. Born in Pakistan, Gupta did her schooling from various parts of the world as her father was an Indian diplomat. A graduate from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania (USA); with joint degrees in Economics from the Wharton School & Computer Science Engineering from the Moore School, Radhika has recently been elected as Vice Chairperson at AMFI.

Radhika is an avid motivational speaker and author of the highly acclaimed book LIMITLESS (2022), in which she captures her personal experience and talks about overcoming adversity and attaining success.

Radhika started her career with McKinsey & Company, and then progressed to become a hedge fund manager with AQR Capital – one of the world’s largest hedge funds. She then moved to India to start her own venture named – Forefront Capital Management, an alternative asset management firm, which was acquired by Edelweiss in 2014. An asset management professional with experience across asset classes and investor segments; she successfully led Edelweiss’s acquisition of JP Morgan’s Mutual Fund business and Ambit Capital’s AIF business in 2016.

A true global personality, having travelled across 4 continents, she is the founding President of the University of Pennsylvania Alumni Club, a member of the Global Leadership Council of the Management and Technology Program and a Board Member of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). A keen micro-blogger on Twitter and an avid Bridge player, her unique life story narrated in the video, ‘The Girl with a Broken Neck’, has garnered over 2 Lakh views.

Radhika Gupta is also part of the esteemed jury at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 that honours the women achievers in India from different sectors. DNA will facilitate the award winners at a special event on March 3.