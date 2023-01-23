Meet Priti Adani, billionaire Gautam Adani's wife and force behind Adani Foundation

Priti Adani/Pic courtesy: www.adani.com

Adani Group chairman and founder Gautam Adani is currently the richest person in India and third richest person in the world.

Adani Group was founded by Gautam Adani in 1988. The current net worth of Gautam Adani is around USD 12,780 crores.

While we all know about the billionaire businessman’s success story, not much is known about Adani’s family members as most of them prefer not to remain in limelight. People know very little about Gautam Adani's wife, Priti Adani, or his two sons Karan Adani and Jeet Adani. In this article, we will talk about Gautam Adani’s wife Priti Adani.

Who is Priti Adani?

Priti Adani was born in 1965, in Mumbai. She had completed her graduation in dental surgery from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad. Priti Adani was appointed the chairwoman of Adani Foundation in 1996. Priti Adani spends a lot of her time in philanthropy activities for underprivileged people.

Priti Adani – An educator

Priti Adani is making several efforts aimed at increasing the literacy rate in Gujarat. Under her leadership, the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) budget of Adani Group had jumped to Rs. 128 crores in 2018-19.

Know about Adani Foundation

Adani Foundation was founded by Priti Adani in 1996 and there were only two members at the time of launch of Adani Foundation. But Adani Foundation is now spread across 18 states in the country.