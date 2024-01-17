Meet man who founded Rs 1,15,000 crore firm with IIT Delhi friend, left company after 10 years to…

Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Nino Bambino: Weaving a New Narrative - How One Baby Brand is Reshaping India's Love Affair With Cotton

'Who will say no to...': Mohammed Shami's gets candid on T20 World Cup selection query

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

IPL stars who never played for India

7 best films of Vikrant Massey

 8 ways to manage anxiety

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

New Hyundai Creta 2024: ADAS Safety, Redesigned Looks, Price

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter trailer clocks in more than 100 million views in just 24 hours

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma says unlike Adipurush, Telugu films never misrepresented Gods: 'It's the upbringing'

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 8400 crore, more than even Salman, Akshay; beat Priyanka, Katrina, Alia

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who founded Rs 1,15,000 crore firm with IIT Delhi friend, left company after 10 years to…

His story tells the power of hard work and determination. Today, he stands not just as a co-founder but as a symbol of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

article-main
Image Source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a remarkable journey of determination and reinvention, Pankaj Chaddah, the co-founder of Zomato, has emerged as a perfect example of inspiration. Alongside Deepinder Goyal, he started a revolution with the creation of Zomato in 2008, which transformed the way we experience food delivery and dining out these days.

Chaddah is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. After completing his graduation, his career path led him to the corporate world. He joined Bain and Company in New Delhi. 

After working two and a half years in his role, fate intervened, bringing together the dynamic duo of Goyal and Chaddah to begin the journey of Zomato.

Despite the success that made Zomato as a unicorn in February 2018, Chaddah lost his appetite, which later prompted him to step down from the company he helped shape for over a decade. 

However, the spirit that fueled his journey remained inside him, and in May 2019, Chaddah started a fresh chapter.

Teaming up with Pooja Khanna, one of the earliest employees at Zomato, Chaddah co-founded Shyft (formerly Mindhouse) in November 2019. In this new journey, he steered Shyft towards innovation and success.

Pankaj Chaddah's story is a perfect example of the never-ending spirit. He revolutionised the food industry and later started a new entrepreneurial journey. 

His story tells the power of hard work and determination. Today, he stands not just as a co-founder but as a symbol of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates first Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he didn't copy PM Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon: ‘Mimicry caricature lagta hai’ | Exclusive

Pakistan warns Iran of serious 'consequences' following missile attack on terror bases in Balochistan

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE