Meet man who founded Rs 1,15,000 crore firm with IIT Delhi friend, left company after 10 years to…

In a remarkable journey of determination and reinvention, Pankaj Chaddah, the co-founder of Zomato, has emerged as a perfect example of inspiration. Alongside Deepinder Goyal, he started a revolution with the creation of Zomato in 2008, which transformed the way we experience food delivery and dining out these days.

Chaddah is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. After completing his graduation, his career path led him to the corporate world. He joined Bain and Company in New Delhi.

After working two and a half years in his role, fate intervened, bringing together the dynamic duo of Goyal and Chaddah to begin the journey of Zomato.

Despite the success that made Zomato as a unicorn in February 2018, Chaddah lost his appetite, which later prompted him to step down from the company he helped shape for over a decade.

However, the spirit that fueled his journey remained inside him, and in May 2019, Chaddah started a fresh chapter.

Teaming up with Pooja Khanna, one of the earliest employees at Zomato, Chaddah co-founded Shyft (formerly Mindhouse) in November 2019. In this new journey, he steered Shyft towards innovation and success.

Pankaj Chaddah's story is a perfect example of the never-ending spirit. He revolutionised the food industry and later started a new entrepreneurial journey.

His story tells the power of hard work and determination. Today, he stands not just as a co-founder but as a symbol of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.