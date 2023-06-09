Meet Nikesh Arora, IIT alumnus who earned over Rs 35 lakh per day in two years, his net worth is… | File Photo

Nikesh Arora is one of the highest-paid Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the world currently. A highly decorated corporate leader, the Uttar Pradesh native has held key posts at some of the biggest global corporations. He was among the top 4 at Google at one time and then number two in Softbank. He has also worked for Wipro, Bharti Airtel, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom. He is currently the CEO of cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks where he joined as CEO in 2018 for a record-breaking compensation package of $128 million.

Ghaziabad-born Nikesh Arora is an alumnus of IIT Bhubaneswar from where he graduated in 1989. After earning his engineering degree, Arora pursued MBA in the US. Arora climbed the corporate ladder at Google in a decade-long career, finally moving out of the company in 2014. He then joined Softbank where investment tycoon Masayoshi Son dubbed him as a “rising star”. At Softbank, Arora put money in key deals including Oyo Rooms, Snapdeal and Ola. The firm invested over $2 billion under him. At the time, he became one of the highest-paid corporate executives in the world with an annual salary of $73 million. In fact, his first Softback package was a record in the history of Japan.

Palo Alto has touched new heights under Nikesh who wants to make the company the first $100 billion firm in the cybersecurity space. Under his leadership, the company increased its market cap by $27.8 billion in three years, rewarded its shareholders with $3.6 billion in returns and posted record revenue of $5.5 billion in FY2022. Arora steered Palo Alto during the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to forego $1 million of his salary. The company did not lay off a single employee.

In the last two years, Arora has been rewarded with a total compensation of over $33.5 million as per Palo Alto Networks financial report. In 2021, Nikesh earned a total of $23.28 million which amounted to around Rs 173.4 crore as per the USD-INR conversion rate average for July 2021, for FY ending July 2021. In 2022, Nikesh earned $10.40 million, amounting to Rs 82.7 crore on a similar conversion average for July 2022. In total, Nikesh’s compensation exceeded Rs 256.1 crore in the last two years, adding over Rs 35 lakh per day to his wealth in two years. He is among the wealthiest CEOs in the world with a net worth of Rs 8,500 crore as per the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.