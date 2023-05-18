Meet Monika Shergill, Meerut-born head of Rs 2.6 lakh cr revenue firm's India content; ex-journalist did BA from DU

Monika Shergill started her career as a correspondent and producer. (File)

India is Netflix's fastest growing market in the world. The company, whose global revenue exceeds Rs 2.6 lakh crore, said the country has the highest paid additions of subscribers in 2022. Driving this growth is Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content.

Monika Shergill was born in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. Growing up, she had a black and white television on which she would watch Doordarshan. She also used to watch The World This Week. It was her favourite show as it opened a window to the outside world for her. She told Forbes in an old interview that she always wanted to tell stories.

After finishing schooling from Meerut, she moved to New Delhi's Miranda House for graduation. She later did a course in journalism.

She started her career as a correspondent and producer. She made documentaries in the mid-1990s. She also undertook dangerous projects. For instance, she reported Dhanbad's illegal mining.

She worked for Viacom18 Digital Ventures as the Head of Content for five years before joining Netflix. She worked for Star India as a creative consultant for 7 years and 8 months. She was also the creative director of Sony Entertainment Television.

In the old interview, she credited her parents for allowing her to make an adventurous journey.

She is often credited for the company's success in India. The company's annual revenue increased 25 percent in 2022. Indian content like Monica, O My Darling, Jamtara: Season 2, RRR worked wonders in India. It has a subscriber base of 6 million in India.

The journey to success hasn't been easy. When she took helm of the company, Netflix India was known for two series' -- Sacred Games and Delhi Crime. She, however, focussed on building a good team. Together, they understood what the Indian audience wanted. They partnered with the right storytellers.

She told Variety the thought behind not including Netflix in heavily-discounted bundling and very low value plans. She said these tactics to gain users are not sustainable in the long term. She said the company wants sustained growth by bettering Netflix's value.

She said the company wants to expand in tier two cities. They have been running promotions there. They are also buying films that appeal to these markets.