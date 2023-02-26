Meet Mayur Shree, only Indian-origin person to own most exclusive car Bugatti Chiron, price will blow your mind | Photo: Instagram

A record-breaking $10.7 million (about Rs 88 crore) was paid for Bugatti's penultimate gas-only automobile, establishing an all-new world auction record. Both automobile fans and collectors were quite interested in the sale, which happened at the RM Paris collector car auction.

Initially, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée was only intended for use as a special project vehicle and was never intended for sale. The Bugatti Chiron is regarded as one of the world's fastest and most technologically advanced automobiles and is a symbol of elegance and capability.

Although there are no confirmed owners of the brand in India, the French auto giant has yet to send one of its vehicles here now. The only known individual of Indian descent who possesses one is Mayur Shree from the US.

Who is Mayur Shree?

A real estate entrepreneur named Mayur Shree has a stunning collection of automobiles and a Chiron in his garage. The Chiron's price is unknown because each one is individually designed, and pricing are not disclosed, but the one Mayur has is Bugatti Chiron Sport 2021. The price of Bugatti Chiron Sport 2021 goes upto Rs 28 crore, according to CarDekho.

It is extremely exclusive because there are only 100 Chirons in the entire globe. The first Chiron ever to be delivered in Texas is the one that Mayur owns, as per moneycontrol. Other expensive cars owned by Mayur Shree include McLaren P1, Porsche GT3 RS, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Lamborghini Aventador Spyder, Urus, and Gallardo.

READ | Meet Divya Gokulnath, wife of Byju Raveendran; one of India's richest woman entrepreneurs with net worth Rs 4,550 crore