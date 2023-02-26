Meet Divya Gokulnath, wife of Byju Raveendran; one of India's richest woman entrepreneurs with net worth Rs 4,550 crore | Photo: Instagram

A few female dynamos have risen to popularity with their outstanding entrepreneurial talents as women continue to thrive in every industry and play important roles in businesses. Divya Gokulnath is now actively establishing and growing up the domestic edtech unicorn BYJU'S in a number of other nations after performing a vital role in its establishment and growth in the Indian market.

The edtech company's present market valuation is $23 billion, double what its sales was in FY22, when it reached about 10,000 crore. According to media sources, its valuation increased steadily by 36% over the previous eight months. According to the Kotak Hurun survey, Gokulnath is India's richest woman startup entrepreneur with a net worth of 4,550 crore.

Who is Divya Gokulnath?

Divya Gokulnath, a well teacher who later became an entrepreneur, is currently the co-founder and director of Byju's, a business that promotes online learning. Born on April 28, 1987, in Karnataka's Bengaluru, her father is a nephrologist working at Apollo Hospitals, and her mother previously worked as a programming executive for Doordarshan tv channel.

She attended Frank Anthony Public School for her education. She then went on to the RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in Biotechnology. In 2007, soon after graduating, she met an educator named Byju Raveendran. The two got married after dating each other.

Divya Gokulnath's career

Divya Gokulnath began her career as a teacher in 2008 at the age of 21. Subsequently, in 2011, Divya and her husband collaborated to create the online education platform Byju's. At the beginning, Divya appeared in videos as a teacher. Divya was in charge of user experience, content, and brand marketing during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

In order to allow students to pursue their studies at home while the crisis was occurring, she monitored BYJU's free educational content access. She is currently the BYJUs director. She was selected in March 2022 to serve as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's EdTech Taskforce leader.