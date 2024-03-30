Twitter
Business

Meet man who was rejected 35 times, worked for Rs 10000, then got Rs 2 crore salary job at Microsoft but left it for....

After graduating, he applied for jobs but was rejected by over 35 companies. But, he continued his efforts and eventually secured a job at Wipro with a monthly salary of 10,000 INR. Meanwhile, he did his master's in Computer Application at the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Tough times are the best teachers of life, and the ‘students’ who survive in them, go on to become the most inspiring and successful people. One such inspirational life story is of Manu Agrawal, founder of Tutort, who faced extreme adversities to clinch extraordinary success.

Hailing from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Manu studied at a Hindi-medium government school where he was an average student and had problems with maths. 

Thereafter, he pursued a degree in BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application) at Bundelkhand University after receiving a high AIEEE score. After graduating, Manu applied for jobs but was rejected by over 35 companies. But, he continued his efforts and eventually secured a job at Wipro with a monthly salary of 10,000 INR. Meanwhile, he did his master's in Computer Application at the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli. 

Later in 2016, he was chosen by Microsoft for an internship, post which he secured a job offer at Microsoft in Seattle, Washington. He was hired for a staggering salary package worth Rs. 1.9 crore, as per Navbharat Times.

Despite clinching success at a young age, Manu had bigger aspirations. He returned to India during Covid-19 times as his family convinced him, and he started working as a software engineer for Google in India.

Thereafter, he quit his job and collaborated with his friend Abhishek Gupta to start his startup named Tutort Academy in 2021, which is an online platform popular for its master courses in programming and software engineering including areas like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Structure, etc. 

Currently, Tutort Academy aspires to teach over one million students Software Engineering through its unique approach and renowned trainers from prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIMs.

 
