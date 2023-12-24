Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Girish Mathrubootham, who doesn't belong from IIT, IIM, now owns a business valued at around Rs 95 thousand crore

In life, struggles are necessary to attain success. Freshworks Inc founder Girish Mathrubootham has overcome a lot in life to become highly successful.

Mathrubootham was raised in a middle-class Tamil Nadu family and experienced numerous hardships. Although Girish's journey hasn't been easy, on the way to building his career path, he had borrowed the money to complete his MBA.

But as said, hard work pays off; Girish currently owns a business valued at around Rs 95000 crore. He serves as a role model for those facing difficult times and obstacles. Let us explain how Girish became successful and created a multi-crore dollar business.

Mathrubootham was born in Trichy Town, Tamil Nadu, and struggled with hardship in his early life. The father of Girish worked for the general public. Girish was a mediocre student in school. He couldn’t make it to the IITs. He completed his engineering from the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy near his hometown. He later completed his MBA from the University of Madras.

In 1992, he pursued an MBA after completing his engineering studies. Even though things in his household weren't going well financially, he requested his father's money to continue his education. His father borrowed money from a relative because he was financially strained. Girish decided to undertake something significant after realizing the value of money.

After finishing his higher studies, Girish launched multiple businesses; however, they were unsuccessful. After that, he gained experience working for several companies, including HCL in America.

In 2010, he and his friend Shan Krishnasamy founded Freshworks in Chennai.

In 2011, Freshworks secured its initial investment. Accel contributed $1 million to it. The business also welcomed its first client that year. Following this, Freshworks added sales and CRM to its list of products. Freshdesk was the new name for Freshworks. Its yearly recurring revenue increased by 49% to surpass $300 million in 2021. Along with that, he also established a fund to finance startup investments.

The company's upscale sales and its products are the foundation of its business strategy. Freshworks claims the organization's software is both costly and difficult to use.

Freshworks creates user-friendly software that is "ready to go." The business has also developed a customer care call centre for customers. This organization has offices worldwide, including in France, the Netherlands, and Paris.

In just eight years, Mathrubootham's company's revenue increased from nothing to $100 million. From here, it grew into a $200 million business in 1.5 years. The corporate office is located in California. It also maintains offices in Britain, Germany, Australia, and India. With over 50,000 clients, Freshworks boasts a customer base worth over Rs 95,000 crore.