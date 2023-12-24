Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

'Sanjay Singh not my...': Brij Bhushan distances himself from WFI row after suspension of newly-elected body

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Meet only Indian actor to be followed by Instagram's official account, it's not SRK, Ranbir, Prabhas, Akshay, Rajni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

'He does not...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Virat Kohli rejoins India squad in South Africa; BCCI official reveals reason behind sudden leave

6 films Anil Kapoor rejected, including big international franchise

Effective home remedies to get rid of winter rashes

Frozen Peas vs Fresh Peas: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Girish Mathrubootham, who doesn't belong from IIT, IIM, now owns a business valued at around Rs 95 thousand crore

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

article-main
Girish Mathrubootham(@mrgirish/Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In life, struggles are necessary to attain success. Freshworks Inc founder Girish Mathrubootham has overcome a lot in life to become highly successful. 

Mathrubootham was raised in a middle-class Tamil Nadu family and experienced numerous hardships. Although Girish's journey hasn't been easy, on the way to building his career path, he had borrowed the money to complete his MBA. 

But as said, hard work pays off; Girish currently owns a business valued at around Rs 95000 crore. He serves as a role model for those facing difficult times and obstacles. Let us explain how Girish became successful and created a multi-crore dollar business.

Mathrubootham was born in Trichy Town, Tamil Nadu, and struggled with hardship in his early life. The father of Girish worked for the general public. Girish was a mediocre student in school. He couldn’t make it to the IITs. He completed his engineering from the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy near his hometown. He later completed his MBA from the University of Madras.

In 1992, he pursued an MBA after completing his engineering studies. Even though things in his household weren't going well financially, he requested his father's money to continue his education. His father borrowed money from a relative because he was financially strained. Girish decided to undertake something significant after realizing the value of money.

After finishing his higher studies, Girish launched multiple businesses; however, they were unsuccessful. After that, he gained experience working for several companies, including HCL in America. 

In 2010, he and his friend Shan Krishnasamy founded Freshworks in Chennai.

 In 2011, Freshworks secured its initial investment. Accel contributed $1 million to it. The business also welcomed its first client that year. Following this, Freshworks added sales and CRM to its list of products. Freshdesk was the new name for Freshworks. Its yearly recurring revenue increased by 49% to surpass $300 million in 2021. Along with that, he also established a fund to finance startup investments.

The company's upscale sales and its products are the foundation of its business strategy. Freshworks claims the organization's software is both costly and difficult to use. 

Freshworks creates user-friendly software that is "ready to go." The business has also developed a customer care call centre for customers. This organization has offices worldwide, including in France, the Netherlands, and Paris.

In just eight years, Mathrubootham's company's revenue increased from nothing to $100 million. From here, it grew into a $200 million business in 1.5 years. The corporate office is located in California. It also maintains offices in Britain, Germany, Australia, and India. With over 50,000 clients, Freshworks boasts a customer base worth over Rs 95,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

    Salaar release, review highlights: Fans say Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Baahubali ka record todegi'

    Gujarat allows alcohol consumption for GIFT City workers, visitors, residents

    'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

    Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

    Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

    Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

    Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

    In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE