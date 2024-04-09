Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

The story of Jayaram Banan is one of triumph over adversity.

The story of Jayaram Banan is one of triumph over adversity. Despite starting from humble beginnings, he managed to build a thriving business through sheer hard work and determination, inspiring us to never give up in the face of obstacles. Jayaram Banan is the proud owner of Sagar Ratna, a highly successful food chain worth crores of rupees that boasts over 30 restaurants in Delhi and more than 60 in North India. However, his journey to success was not an easy one, having grown up in an ordinary family in Udupi, Karnataka. He left home at just 13 years old with only a small amount of money he had taken from his father's pocket after failing his school exam. In 1967, he traveled to Mumbai by bus and started at the very bottom, washing utensils at a restaurant for a meagre salary of Rs 18 per month.

In 1974, he relocated to Delhi and took over the management of a canteen. Eventually, he established his own restaurant, called Sagar, in 1986. On the first day of business, Sagar generated Rs 408 in revenue. With the help of mouth-watering South-Indian cuisine, the restaurant became increasingly popular, attracting more customers and generating more business. This success motivated Jayaram to expand his business by opening a branch in Lodhi Market, Delhi, which resulted in the creation of his startup "Sagar-Ratna".

Despite charging 20% higher prices, customers continued to flock to his restaurant, and Jayaram's hard work and dedication continued to pay off. Today, Sagar Ratna has outlets in countries like Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok, contributing to an annual turnover of over Rs 300 crore. In addition to Sagar Ratna, Jayaram also started another restaurant chain called Swagat in 2001. His success has earned him the nickname "Dosa King of the North", and with about 100 restaurants worldwide, Jayaram now earns crores of rupees every year.