Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet brothers, seeking Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

'Marked improvement in situation due to...': PM Modi on Manipur violence

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC exam with AIR 9, got highest interview marks but didn’t became IAS due to…

Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet brothers, seeking Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC exam with AIR 9, got highest interview marks but didn’t became IAS due to…

Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

Spectacular photos of Total Solar Eclipse by NASA

Foods that can age your skin faster

Shah Rukh as Walter White, Ranbir as Jesse Pinkman: AI reimagines Breaking Bad with Bollywood actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

The story of Jayaram Banan is one of triumph over adversity.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 06:13 AM IST | Edited by : DNA Web Desk

article-main
Image Source: X/@voiceofwomen20
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The story of Jayaram Banan is one of triumph over adversity. Despite starting from humble beginnings, he managed to build a thriving business through sheer hard work and determination, inspiring us to never give up in the face of obstacles. Jayaram Banan is the proud owner of Sagar Ratna, a highly successful food chain worth crores of rupees that boasts over 30 restaurants in Delhi and more than 60 in North India. However, his journey to success was not an easy one, having grown up in an ordinary family in Udupi, Karnataka. He left home at just 13 years old with only a small amount of money he had taken from his father's pocket after failing his school exam. In 1967, he traveled to Mumbai by bus and started at the very bottom, washing utensils at a restaurant for a meagre salary of Rs 18 per month.

In 1974, he relocated to Delhi and took over the management of a canteen. Eventually, he established his own restaurant, called Sagar, in 1986. On the first day of business, Sagar generated Rs 408 in revenue. With the help of mouth-watering South-Indian cuisine, the restaurant became increasingly popular, attracting more customers and generating more business. This success motivated Jayaram to expand his business by opening a branch in Lodhi Market, Delhi, which resulted in the creation of his startup "Sagar-Ratna".

Despite charging 20% higher prices, customers continued to flock to his restaurant, and Jayaram's hard work and dedication continued to pay off. Today, Sagar Ratna has outlets in countries like Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok, contributing to an annual turnover of over Rs 300 crore. In addition to Sagar Ratna, Jayaram also started another restaurant chain called Swagat in 2001. His success has earned him the nickname "Dosa King of the North", and with about 100 restaurants worldwide, Jayaram now earns crores of rupees every year. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Eid 2024: Crescent moon to be seen today in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar? Know Eid date in India

Meet woman who started business with Rs 2000, now owns Rs 10 crore company, her business...

Meet businessman, who's branded as 'RAW agent' by Pakistan, accused of killings of high-profiles in...

DNA Verified: Supreme Court bans EVM due to glitches? EC reveals the truth

IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as Proteas pacer set to join team, replaces...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement