Meet man who bought one of Delhi's most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

Businessman Bhanu Chopra paid over Rs 100 crore to buy a lavish residence in one of the most expensive localities in the Delhi-NCR region.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Businessman Bhanu Chopra is the owner of one of the most expensive private bungalows in the national capital. The founder whose company is now a listed firm with a market cap of Rs 6750 crore purchased the property located in the Golf Links Road area of Delhi earlier this year. The amount spent was a whopping Rs 127.5 crore. 

Chopra had paid a stamp duty for the bungalow of Rs 6.79 crore and the property was registered on February 24, according to reports. The area also houses several VIPs including diplomats. The deal made Chopra one of the corporate executives with the costliest residences in Delhi-NCR region.

Chopra is the founder and chairman of RateGain, leading Software as a Service (SaaS) firm for the hospitality and travel sector. The firm was founded by Chopra in 2004 after he realised a gap in the market. He travelled a lot between the US and Europe while working as a consultant with MNC Deloitte before becoming an entrepreneur. He would spend a lot of time trying to find the best rates for flights. This led him to starting Rategain as a price comparison website for consumers. 

Chopra’s firm was bootstrapped and with the startups backed by angel investors' trend still far away, he had no capital to market the product. This led to the big decision to focus on the B2B segment, which led the firm to profitability in just a year. Rategain evolved overtime and Chopra’s clients today include the likes of airlines including SpiceJet, Indigo, Singapore Airlines and travel firms like Trivago, Booking, Expedia and Cleartrip. 

Chopra’s company is headquartered in Noida. He holds a master’s degree in Finance and Computer Science from Indiana University in the US. He has been an investor associated with the India Angel Network. He is also a director of RedDoorz, a hospitality firm based in Singapore. 

