Meet man, an Indian, founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, he owns brands like…

Renowned for its iconic products like Magic Moments, 8PM Premium Whisky, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Regal Talon Whisky, and more, Radico Khaitan, owned by Lalit Khaitan, is a prominent player in the Indian liquor market. The company has a global presence, manufacturing and supplying liquor to over 85 countries. With its headquarters located in Delhi, it presently has a market capitalization of about Rs 23000 crore.

Lalit Khaitan hails from Kolkata and completed his education from St. Xavier's College in Kolkata and Mayo College in Ajmer. He took over the reins of Radico Khaitan in 1972-1973. Despite the company's many liabilities, he managed to steer it to new heights using his exceptional management skills while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.

An 80-year-old man, Lalit Khaitan has joined the list of Indian billionaires, with a net worth of $1 billion. Thanks to the popularity of new drinks like Happiness in a Bottle gin, and an increase in sales, the company he owns a 40% share stake in saw a more than 50% jump in its publicly traded shares last year.

Radico Khaitan, despite being in a favorable position to make profits, has to face several competitors. The largest one among them is United Spirits, which is a listed Diageo subsidiary. United Spirits was previously headed by the charismatic liquor tycoon and former billionaire Vijay Mallya, who is currently absconding in London.