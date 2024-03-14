Meet lesser-known siblings of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta

A lot is known about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's older daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Despite her prominent position as the 'Badi Bahu' of the Ambani family, Shloka's siblings, Viraj and Diya, lead relatively private lives.

Born on July 11, 1990, Shloka Mehta is the second child of Russell and Mona Mehta. She has an elder brother named Viraj and a younger sister named Diya. Shloka attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before pursuing higher education abroad. She studied Anthropology at Princeton University and obtained a Master's degree from the London School of Economics.

Shloka's father, Russell Mehta, serves as the Managing Director of Rosy Blue India, a company primarily engaged in the diamond trade. The Mehta family also has interests in media, retail, real estate, and financial services, and owns the retail jewelry brand Orra. Shloka's mother, Mona Mehta, is a renowned jewelry designer.

Shloka's younger sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, is married to Ayush Jatia, the son of Amit Jatia, the owner of Hardcastle Restaurants. Diya, with a keen interest in design and fashion, works as a fashion consultant and is known for styling Shloka for various fashionable outings. She divides her time between London and Mumbai and shares a close bond with Isha Ambani, having styled her for events such as the MetGala in 2023.

On the other hand, Shloka's elder brother, Viraj Mehta, is married to Nisha Sheth, who hails from the Great Eastern Shipping family. Following in their father's footsteps, Viraj manages the family's diamond trading business, contributing to the family legacy in the business world.

