Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 29990 cr net worth, who studied in US, leads Rs 18857 cr company in India as...

She attended Yale University in the US and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.

Lakshmi Venu is a well-known businesswoman who leads TVS Group's Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), automotive components company based in Chennai. She is the managing director (MD) of the company which has a market cap of Rs 18857 crore as of March 26, 2024. Lakshmi is the daughter of Indian billionaire Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company. According to Forbes, Srinivasan has a real-time net worth of Rs 29,990 crore as of March 26.

Her daughter Lakshmi Venu, who took over as joint MD of SCL in 2010, is also the Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited. Her mother Mallika Srinivasan, is the managing director and chairman of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited.

Lakshmi is married to tech entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni. Her brother Sudharshan Venu is the managing director of the TVS Group. Lakshmi Venu completed her primary education in Chennai. She then attended Yale University in the US and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. The 40-year-old continued her education at the University of Warwick in England and earned her doctorate in Engineering Management.

She is an heiress to TVS Group, which was established by her great-grandfather TV Sundaram Iyengar. Lakshmi Venu underwent her initial training in Sundaram Auto Components Limited, a subsidiary of TVS Group.

