Meet the journalist who is married to a businessman with Rs 19000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Anuradha Mahindra is the wife of billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra and though Anand Mahindra is a very popular name, Anuradha Mahindra has succeeded in carving a remarkable identity for herself in the world of luxury and lifestyle. Anuradha Mahindra is the founder of Man’s World magazine and luxury lifestyle magazine Verve. Anuradha Mahindra was born in Mumbai in a devout Hindu family. Anand Mahindra and Anuradha Mahindra first met each other when Anuradha was studying at Sophia College.

The love story of Anand Maindra and Anuradha Mahindra is very captivating. Anand was working on a student film when he first met Anuradha, who was just 17 at that time. Anand Mahindra fell in love with Anuradha’s intellect and attitude and the two hit off instantly. After few years, Anand Mahindra decided to express his love for Anuradha and he proposed her with his grandmother’s ring. According to Anuradha Mahindra, the ring gifted to her by Anand Mahindra is her most beloved possession.

Anand Mahindra decided to take a semester off from his studies in order to get married to Anuradha. After their wedding, the couple left for the United States to study at Boston University. Anand Mahindra and Anuradha Mahindra got married on June 17, 1985 and are now proud parents of two daughters. After returning from the US, Anuradha Mahindra co-founded ‘Man’s World’ magazine.

After tasting success with Man’s World magazine, Anuradha Mahindra decided to enter the luxury lifestyle space and launched ‘Verve’ magazine. Anuradha is a book worm and she likes to read the works of popular writers like Haruki Murakami, Gabriel García Márquez, and VS Naipaul. Anuradha Mahindra is a journalist by profession and it would not be wrong to say that she is one of the most successful journalists of India.

Besides being a successful businesswoman, Anuradha Mahindra is a philanthropist too. She is one of the trustees of the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust and takes active interest in providing educational and financial aid to underprivileged children. Anand Mahindra is one of the top industrialists of India and his net worth is around USD 2.3 billion, as per Forbes.