Meet Jeta Ram Choudhary, man who never owned a computer built Rs 215 crore firm in 5 years, father is a bus conductor

Jeta Ram is a native of Rajasthan's Barmer. His family never had a computer as he was growing up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Jeta Ram Choudhary: His aim is to open one digital centre in India's every village to help the people know about digital services linked to Aadhaar. (File)

Jeta Ram Choudhary's story is inspirational. He never had money to buy a computer as a child, However, on the basis of his hard work and the will to learn, he built a company with a net worth of Rs 215 crore. He never even had the money to learn computers properly. But he never lost hope.

Jeta Ram is a native of Rajasthan's Barmer. His family never had a computer as he was growing up. He saw the computer for the first time at his neighbour's house. However, he wanted to become someone in life and achieve success.

In 2018, he registered a company named ASB Digital Solutions. Within a few years, his company is now worth over Rs 215 crore. He started learning about computers from his neighbour. He later understood that it would be his future. He wanted to go to Jaipur for studies but his family said no as they had no money for this purpose. He started working at a computer center and learnt computers there.

His company specialises in taking out money through Aadhaar KYC, money transfer, bill payment, mini ATM, ticket booking, two-wheeler insurance, e-mitra and other services.

He told NBT that one can't succeed if she is not honest to herself. He said people must always remain positive and must keep learning.

He had started the company alone but now over 4000 franchises are associated with the company. He has opened a corporate office in Jodhpur.

His aim is to open one digital centre in India's every village to help the people know about digital services linked to Aadhaar.

His company is currently working in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. His company wants to provide 20 lakh franchise outlets. 

He launched and ran the company on his own. His father is a bus conductor.

