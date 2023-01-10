Search icon
Meet Jayen Mehta, man who succeeded RS Sodhi as Amul MD, know his educational qualification, hobbies and more

Jayen Mehta joined Amul in 1991 and has served as the brand manager, group product manager and general manager of the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

File photo

Amul announced on Monday (January 9) that Jayenbhai Mehta will succeed RS Sodhi as the new Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), commonly known as Amul. Jayen Mehta will remain the head of Amul brand for an interim period. Sodhi was appointed Amul MD in 2010.

Who is Jayen Mehta?

Jayen Mehta is currently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Federation. Jayen Mehta joined Amul in 1991 and has served as the brand manager, group product manager and general manager of the company.

Jayen Mehta has also served as in-charge MD of Amul Dairy, Anand from April-September 2018.

Before becoming the COO of the GCMMF, Mehta was the chief general manager (CGM) of GCMMF.

Jayen Mehta is a gold medalist from Sardar Patel University and is an alumnus of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Gujarat.

Mehta’s LinkedIn profile shows that he has won several awards in marketing and leadership, including Marketer of the Year - FMCG Food issued by International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter.

Mehta was also named amongst India's Most Influential Marketing Leaders 2021 by BW Businessworld.

Jayen Mehta loves to watch football and had even travelled to Qatar to watch FIFA World Cup 2022.

