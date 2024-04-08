Meet Indian genius, who got Rs 9200000 Google offer in college, left tech giant to join…

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, graduated from the same college that produced another genius, Kavin Karthik. After working for Google for more than ten years, Indian-born Kavin Karthik—who was recruited straight out of IIT-Madras—recently joined OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. Karthik is going to become a Technical Staff Member at OpenAI. He announced his new position on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn. Karthik wrote on X, "Google was more than a workplace; it was a crucible of growth and innovation that defined my 20s," and shared his excitement about his new journey with OpenAI. Leading projects and teams in Google Lens, Commerce, and Search, I had the privilege of impacting millions of users and businesses worldwide.” Now, as I step into OpenAI, my focus will shift to harnessing the transformative power of AI with @ChatGPTapp, bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and product development. I'm eager to contribute to and grow with this dynamic field, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, he added.

Karthik is a computer science student and did his schooling at Chennai's DAV Gopalapuram, as per reports. He worked as a software developer at Yahoo! India before joining Google. At Google, he was positioned as Engineering Manager and then promoted to Staff Engineering Manager. The Hindu reported, in 2013, he was among three IIT-ians who were offered a salary placement of Rs 92 lakh by Google. At that time, he had expressed his excitement about the company's work culture and emphasis on work-life balance.

Moving on from Google after more than a decade, Karthik has joined OpenAI, which is an AI research laboratory consisting of the forerunners of AI and other tech visionaries. His new role as a Member of the Technical Staff will allow Karthik to continue his work in the field of AI and have a hand in shaping the future of technology.