Business

Meet Indian brothers, who are now richest billionaires under 30, their massive net worth is Rs...

Both Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry are citizens of Ireland but reside in Mumbai. They inherited a portion of the family's 18.4% stake in Tata Sons which helped them be included in the list of the top 25 youngest billionaires in the world.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:18 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Forbes recently released the 2024 Billionaires List, also featuring the top 25 youngest billionaires in the world, who are all aged 33 or younger. The total net worth of all of them combined is a whopping $110 billion (over Rs 9 lakh crore approximately). It is interesting to note that a significant portion of these fortunes are inherited and not self-made. 

Two of the names in the 2024 Forbes Billionaires List are Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry, sons of the late Cyrus Mistry. The brothers have a combined net worth of $9.8 billion ($4.9 billion each) which is over Rs 81,631 crore. Zahan Mistry, 25, and Firoz Mistry, 27, have inherited the wealth from their father Cyrus Mistry who was the former chairman of Tata Sons. Cyrus Mistry tragically died in a car accident in 2022. 

Both Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry are citizens of Ireland but reside in Mumbai. They inherited a portion of the family's 18.4% stake in Tata Sons which helped them be included in the list of the top 25 youngest billionaires in the world. 

After working in several sectors of the family business for more than 18 months, Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry accepted executive roles within the company in December 2022. While Zahan Mistry completed his studies at Yale University, his brother Firoz Mistry is an alumnus of the University of Warwick.

Their grandfather Pallonji Mistry played an important role in setting the family's legacy. Their uncle, Shapoor Mistry, is the chairman of the family's Mumbai-based construction goliath, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Who is the world's youngest billionaire?

Forbes recently released the World's Billionaires list which named Brazil’s Livia Voigt as the youngest billionaire in the world. Livia Voigt has a minority stake in the electrical equipment producer WEG. The 19-year-old has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.

