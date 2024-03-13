Meet IITian who was rejected 73 times, quit job to build Rs 15000 crore firm, earns Rs 1.2 crore daily, his wife is...

Belonging to Odisha, Asish is an IIT- Kharagpur graduate who pursued his MBA at the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB). For four years, he worked as a venture capitalist at Matrix Partners before founding his own company.

Failures are one of the best teachers in life and are a prerequisite for staggering success in life. One such person who bloomed after facing numerous failures is Asish Mohapatra.

When he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 2015, he was rejected a whopping 73 times before he founded his current business - OfBusiness. Despite this, Mohapatra persisted with self-belief and eventually earned Rs 463 crore from his business.

Mohapatra's company then attained unicorn status (valuation over $1 billion) by 2021 and quickly surpassed a $5 billion valuation within a few months.

OfBusiness provided a holistic platform that intermingles project financing, supplier financing, and acquiring raw materials, thereby catering to both the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Thereafter, the company's earnings soared drastically from Rs 1757 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 7269 crore last year. This exponential growth was bolstered by the business's expansion into industries such as industrial goods, chemicals, and agricultural produce.

If we consider profit after taxes, OfBusiness is considered the first startup with a 100 million dollar PAT. With revenue surpassing Rs 15,000 crore in FY23, the company generated Rs 463 crore of profit, as per yourstory.com.

His wife, Ruchi Kalra is also a co-founder of the company. They have also founded another unicorn called Oxyzo, which is also a unicorn.

