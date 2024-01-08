Headlines

Meet employee-turned-founder of food delivering company, who earned Rs 149 crore in ESOP, her net worth is...

In 2011, she joined the food delivery company as its Senior Manager of Finance of Operations.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 01:49 PM IST

article-main
Akriti Chopra is the co-founder of Zomato, an online food aggregator service in India. She was named a co-founder in June 2021. She began working with Zomato in 2011 as a Senior Manager of Operations Finance.

Before joining Zomato in 2008, Akriti Chopra was an articled assistant at PWC. Having put in over ten years of hard effort, Akriti Chopra was promoted to co-founder of Zomato. The market value of the company is currently Rs 45590 crore. Before her promotion, the businesswoman held the position of Vice-President of Finance and Operations at Zomato.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had said that before getting promoted, Akriti worked at Zomato for ten years. Additionally, she had been the company's strongest pillar of support. Under her, an impeccable financial team came about. Chopra was in charge of the company's in-house legal, governance, risk, and compliance teams.

As Senior Manager of Finance and Operations, she started in 2011. In 2012, she was promoted to Vice President, Finance and Operations. 2020 saw her promoted to CFO. She was promoted to co-founder and chief people officer in 2021.

She was born in 1988. She is 34 years old. She lives in Gurgaon. She attended DPS, RK Puram, and completed her education in Delhi. After graduating, she attended Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi.

When Zomato made its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021, Akriti Chopra's ESOPs were worth at Rs 149 crore. If she sold such shares is unclear. She was one of the employees with the largest worth of shares, according to reports.

In 2021, her yearly income was Rs 1.63 crore. She is married to the founder of Blinkit –Albinder Dhindsa. Blinkit was acquired by Zomato.

