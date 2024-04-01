Twitter
Business

Meet brothers, sons of govt clerk, who will donate Rs 5000 crore for…

Samir Mehta and Sudhir Mehta, two brothers who run Torrent Group, are also considered one of India's richest pharmaceutical businessmen.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 09:09 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Samir Mehta and Sudhir Mehta
Samir Mehta and Sudhir Mehta, two brothers who run Torrent Group, are also considered one of India's richest pharmaceutical businessmen; their net worth is estimated to be around $7.2 billion, and they were also ranked among India's under-30 richest people in 2023. As part of the celebrations marking the centennial of the group's founder, U N Mehta, Torrent Group, headed by Samir and Sudhir Mehta, announced on Sunday that they would donate Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years for social causes to the philanthropic foundation named in his honor. In honor of its late founder, Uttambhai Nathalal Mehta, who lived from January 14, 1924, to March 31, 1998, Torrent Group commemorated his 100th birthday. The UNM Foundation was renamed in UN Mehta's honor. The group took this decision to complete various social projects. The UNM Foundation will use this donation to support health care, education, ecology, and the arts.

The Mehta siblings are the beneficiaries of the huge wealth generated by Torrent Pharma and Torrent Power, both of which are publicly listed companies. As of April 2024, Torrent Pharma has a market capitalisation of over Rs 90,000 crore, while Torrent Power has a market capitalisation of Rs 68,000 crore. Samir Mehta is responsible for leading the family's pharmaceutical business, and his son Aman is the likely heir, having been appointed to the board of directors in 2022. Sudhir Mehta's son Jinal runs the power business, and his other child, Varun, joined the board of directors of Torrent Power in 2022. Uttambhai Nathalal Mehta, the late founder of the company, started it in 1959 after moving up from government clerk to salesman. 

Samir Mehta's leadership ability is unparalleled, and he is deeply committed to social responsibility. Long before corporate social responsibility became a buzzword, he championed environmental responsibility and the creation of local livelihoods. Samir Mehta has also spearheaded several CSR initiatives aimed at empowering the underprivileged.

