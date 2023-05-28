Meet Arjun Menda, IIT alumnus with net worth Rs 37,000 crore, India's 3rd richest real estate tycoon | Photo: rmzcorp.com

Relatively unknown billionaire Arjun Menda made a cracking debut on the Grohe-Hurun India rich list 2023, climbing directly to the third position. Arjun Menda and his family, who run Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp are only behind the Lodha Group family and DLF boss Rajiv Singh. Menda’s net worth has been pegged at a whopping Rs 37,000 crore.

While Menda today commands massive wealth, he rose from humble beginnings to build his multi-crore empire. Born in Shikarpur Singh which is now in Pakistan, Menda and his family were forced to leave all their assets and property behind when they relocated to India during the partition.

While the family did not have much resources, scholarship helped Arjun Menda study at IIT Kharagpur. Giving back to the society, Menda’s foundation today helps hundreds of students pursue their dreams with scholarships every year.

With a degree from a prestigious institution, Menda started his career with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited as an industrial engineer. His journey as a businessman started from a small-scale unit in Bengaluru in 1967. After a few years, he changed his life's track to venture into real estate in the 1980s. His two sons Raj and Manoj Menda look after the business. RMZ Corp was founded in 2002.

Today, his company is one of the leaders in construction of corporate offices in the software destinations of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai. Arjun Menda is married to the sister of Chandru Raheja who is also a real estate tycoon and the chairman of K Raheja Corp. Raheja stands just behind Menda on the real estate rich list with a net worth of Rs 26,620 crore.