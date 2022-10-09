Maiden Pharma under scrutiny after 66 children died consuming cough syrup in Gambia

Representational Image

The 66 children who died in the Gambia after consuming cough syrup made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharmaceutical company, were reported in the media on Saturday, and the company expressed shock over the reports.

In an exclusive input to ANI, the pharma company said, "We are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened on this incident but we received the official information from our agent at the Gambia on October 5, 2022, and on the subsequent date, World Health Organisation alert was issued against us."

Since 66 Gambia children died after ingesting cough syrup made in India, Maiden Pharmaceuticals has come under scrutiny.

The company Director, Vivek Goyal said, "We are in the field of medicines for over three decades and have been diligently following the protocols of the health authorities including Drugs Controller General (India) and the State Drugs Controllers, Haryana," reads the statement.

He added that his business does not sell anything on the domestic market because it has legal drug approvals for export. He further stated that his business only buys raw materials from reputable, accredited businesses.

"The government agencies visited our factory on October 1 and October 3, October 6 and 7 and the samples were drawn by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) along with all relevant documents in question in presence of our directors," Goyal said in the statement.

Following a WHO medical alert, the drug regulators have taken samples of cold and cough medicine from Maiden Pharmaceuticals Sonipat manufacturing facility. Results are expected soon.

"The samples have been drawn by the CDSCO officials and we are awaiting the results and since the matter is already pending investigation and sub judice, we cannot comment on any other issues and shall update you in future as and when we receive the information," he added.

WHO on Wednesday issued an alert over four India-made cough and cold syrups which are made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India.

Additionally, according to a WHO alert, 66 children's deaths in the Gambia may have been caused by the same cough and cold medications.

The preliminary investigation, according to sources, has revealed that Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonipat, Haryana, is a manufacturer licenced by the State Drug Controller for the products in question and holds manufacturing permission for these products. These products have only been produced and exported by the company to the Gambia so far.



