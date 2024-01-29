Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

Twitter
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeBusiness

Business

Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

Organization’s vast experience in asset reconstruction, coupled with Servosys Solutions' experience in digital transformation is poised to win against the biggest challenges of ARCs.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noida: In a ground-breaking collaboration, a prominent Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) of Northern India entrusted Servosys Solutions to transform its NPA management and bring excellence to its collection management processes.

The organization’s vast experience in asset reconstruction, coupled with Servosys Solutions' experience in digital transformation is poised to win against the biggest challenges of ARCs, like NPA management with unparalleled efficiency in optimizing collections processes. 

Servosys Solutions, a trusted player in workflow automation, through its low-code BPM platform and ARCs focused-industry solution, will support the ARC player to win against present challenges and achieve its futuristic vision. 

In the current scenario, where legacy systems often fall short in providing the agility and efficiency needed to address the multifaceted challenges posed by NPAs, Servosys’ ARC Solution is an industry-proven solution for Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) facing the uphill battle of managing NPAs and optimizing their collections management in an efficient manner.

Servosys’ ARC solution is one of the most advanced and industry-proven end-to-end solutions which is tailored for ARCs aimed to bring efficiency at every level starting from bids management, trust creation, accounts management, vendor management, Certificate/NOC issuance, etc.

Ushering in the Future of Financial Management

This partnership is not just about addressing current challenges of the ARC player; but is poised to set new benchmarks for the whole ARC industry by bringing excellence at every stage and enhancing the total experience of every stakeholder i.e. customers, employees and vendors.

This partnership signifies a paradigm shift towards futuristic solutions that inspire the industry to embrace the next era of innovation.

Coming together of both players is going to redefine the landscape of ARCs by transforming collections management and raising the benchmark of operational excellence in this industry.

For solution inquiries, please write to: inquiry@servosys.com or visit the website www.servosys.com

To know more and have a session with our solution experts, call us at: +91- 120-5112541 

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's 'guarantee'

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's debut production Girls Will Be Girls bags two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed Ola-rival BluSmart gets big push, receives Rs 2000000000 from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE