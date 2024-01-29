Leading ARC of Northern India trusts Servosys Solutions to transform NPA management and achieving its futuristic vision

Organization’s vast experience in asset reconstruction, coupled with Servosys Solutions' experience in digital transformation is poised to win against the biggest challenges of ARCs.

Noida: In a ground-breaking collaboration, a prominent Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) of Northern India entrusted Servosys Solutions to transform its NPA management and bring excellence to its collection management processes.

The organization’s vast experience in asset reconstruction, coupled with Servosys Solutions' experience in digital transformation is poised to win against the biggest challenges of ARCs, like NPA management with unparalleled efficiency in optimizing collections processes.

Servosys Solutions, a trusted player in workflow automation, through its low-code BPM platform and ARCs focused-industry solution, will support the ARC player to win against present challenges and achieve its futuristic vision.

In the current scenario, where legacy systems often fall short in providing the agility and efficiency needed to address the multifaceted challenges posed by NPAs, Servosys’ ARC Solution is an industry-proven solution for Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) facing the uphill battle of managing NPAs and optimizing their collections management in an efficient manner.

Servosys’ ARC solution is one of the most advanced and industry-proven end-to-end solutions which is tailored for ARCs aimed to bring efficiency at every level starting from bids management, trust creation, accounts management, vendor management, Certificate/NOC issuance, etc.

Ushering in the Future of Financial Management

This partnership is not just about addressing current challenges of the ARC player; but is poised to set new benchmarks for the whole ARC industry by bringing excellence at every stage and enhancing the total experience of every stakeholder i.e. customers, employees and vendors.

This partnership signifies a paradigm shift towards futuristic solutions that inspire the industry to embrace the next era of innovation.

Coming together of both players is going to redefine the landscape of ARCs by transforming collections management and raising the benchmark of operational excellence in this industry.

For solution inquiries, please write to: inquiry@servosys.com or visit the website www.servosys.com.

To know more and have a session with our solution experts, call us at: +91- 120-5112541

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.