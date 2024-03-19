Twitter
Business

Jio World Garden of Mukesh Ambani is new wedding venue for uber-rich, it's daily rent is Rs...

Mumbai's Jio World Garden, owned by Mukesh Ambani, is a popular choice for ultra-wealthy Indians.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 06:24 PM IST

article-main
Jio World Garden of Mukesh Ambani
The gorgeous scenery, calming water features, peaceful ponds, seating areas, and energy-producing trees of Mumbai's Jio World Garden, owned by Mukesh Ambani, have made it a popular choice for ultra-wealthy Indians. The garden is owned by the Indian business tycoon, and interestingly, his son Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta in the same venue in a grand ceremony. The Jio World Garden, located in Bandra Kurla Complex, is spread over 5 lakh sq ft. It is also considered Western Mumbai’s largest open-air turfed venue and one of the largest outdoor multipurpose arenas in Mumbai. The luxurious garden features all necessary amenities, including an international convention centre, hotels, two malls (including a luxury mall), performing arts theatre, rooftop drive-in movie theatre, commercial offices, and Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the entire garden. The parking space can accommodate up to 2,000 cars and SUVs at a time. 

Jio World Garden has hosted many mega events, including Lakme Fashion Week, Arijit Singh Concert, Ed Sheeran Concert, JioWonderland, and others.

Jio World Garden is available for rent, which may cost Rs 15 lakh per day, which excludes taxes. However, on non-event days, visitors can tour the complex by paying a nominal fee of Rs 10. The place has been the venue for several high-profile events and is considered a symbol of luxury and prestige. 

 

