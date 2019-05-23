Jabra headphone maker GN sees India as a key market

Denmark-based firm GN, which offers wireless headphones under the brand name Jabra, considers India to be a key market for the next level of growth.

"India and China are two key markets for us in the Asia Pacific region. India offers huge potential to grow, which is why we launch all our products in India simultaneously with other countries. Apart from these, the US and some markets in Europe are the biggest markets for us," Jabra country marketing manager (India and SAARC) Amitesh Punhani told DNA Money.

Though its research and development centre is located outside India, the inputs from the Indian market get embedded into global product strategy.

When asked about its plans to set up a manufacturing base in India, he said, the company is open to it but right now no such decision is under consideration.

"We have gone very aggressive in India over the last two years. Launches in India are happening at the same time across the globe. Both professional (for call centres and other task-based industries) and consumer segments (audio on go and sports) are growing well for the company," Punhani said.

The company on Wednesday launched its premium wireless headphones -- 'Elite 85h' in India, priced at Rs 28,999. The premium headphones, which will be available starting May 25, offer artificial intelligence technology for intelligent adaptive audio capabilities and noise cancellation features. The other companies offering such products include Sony and Bose. The headphones also have features to interact with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

The new product will allow users to block noise. Users will also have an option to choose between enabling or disabling active noise cancellation or activate hearthrough, which allows you to listen to ambient sound through the headphones. One can also connect Android or iOS device via Sound+ app and customise the sound settings according to their needs.

According to an internal survey done by the company, people spend over 3.5 hours on mobile every day and noise overload is a big factor. Also, about 40% of adults use voice search daily.

