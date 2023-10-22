Headlines

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

It is to be noted that Anant Ambani gained a lot of weight due to his asthma medication but he followed a strict diet and workout regime in 2016 to lose over 100 kgs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and in August 2023, Anant Ambani was appointed to the board of Reliance Industries with his siblings, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani. In 20q6, Anant Ambani was in news after he lost 108 kg in around 18 months. The incredible weight loss journey of Anant Ambani became an inspiration for many.

It is to be noted that Anant Ambani gained a lot of weight due to his asthma medication but he followed a strict diet and workout regime to lose over 100 kgs. Let’s take a look at Anant tAmbani's diet and workout plan which helped him lose 108 kgs in just 6 months.

Limited consumption of calories

Anant Ambani's trainer Vinod Channa once said in an interview to Business Insider India that Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son followed a very strict low-fat diet and he limited the amount of calories consumption in a day. "His diet includes lots of vegetables, sprouts, cottage cheese, lentils, pulses, and half a teaspoon of ghee. This was the only diet he had to stick to. His calorie consumption in a day was 1200 -1400 calories," the trainer said.

Avoid junk food

Anant Ambani decided to avoid junk food and followed a strict vegetarian diet to help him lose weight rapidly.

Vegetarian diet

Vinod Channa also revealed in the interview that Anant Ambani followed a strict vegetarian diet to lose weight. According to Channa, Anant Ambani’s diet included vegetables, pulses, sprouts, milk and cheese.

Regular water intake

Anant Ambani decided to have small meals throughout the day at regular intervals and also consumed water at regular intervals.

Workout

Anant Ambani used to workout for 5-6 hours every day, including walking 21 km, weight lifting, cardio, yoga, etc. "I also used to give him break diets so that he felt motivated for regular workouts. Workout sessions, with time, became fun and enjoyable for him," Channa said.

