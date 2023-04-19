Infinity pool, Rs 49 crore interior design, Sundar Pichai's house screams luxury; price is...

Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai | Photo: Reuters

Sundar Pichai needs no introduction, the CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google is an inspiration to many. The IIT graduate hails originally from Tamil Nadu in India and with his hard work he is one of the world's top executives.

Among many of his accomplishments is his breathtaking house in California. Situated in California's Santa Clara Country named Los Altos, the property spreads across 31.17 acres of land at a hilltop. Not only is this house a delight from the inside but the view it offers and the open space it has it to die for.

Pichai bought the house for a whopping 40 million dollars and its worth rose to Rs 10,215 crores in 2022. The house's interior was completely personalised by Pichai's wife and the expenditure for the interior only was worth Rs 49 crore, as per reports.

The ultra-exclusive and luxurious mansion is equipped with various modern and recreational amenities such as a pond, an infinity pool, a gymnasium, a spa, a wine cellar, solar panels, elevators and nanny quarters.

Sundar Pichai married Anjali Pichai who also is an IIT Graduate and has two kids. It is needless to say that the man and his achievements are an inspiration to all and people look up to him when it comes to hard work, dedication, and success. He has impressed the world with his work and in doing so, he has no stone unturned to give his family a house that is beautiful, efficient, spacious and everything that you and I desire.