Headlines

NDA vs INDIA over Manipur violence: Fiery Parliament session as Opposition fires attacks on Centre

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

How Kerala housewife started own lingerie brand at home, now runs Rs 500 crore company competing with Zivame, Clovia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely be delayed just like iPhone 15 series, but for a different reason

Is Bill Gates engaged to Paula Hurd? Microsoft co-founder’s representative reacts

8 superfoods that slow down aging

Yoga Asanas to keep heart healthy

Top 10 most-liked Hindi OTT web series in first half of 2023 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

Amitabh Bachchan starts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 shoot, shares photos from sets: 'Rehearsing again and again'

HomeBusiness

Business

How Kerala housewife started own lingerie brand at home, now runs Rs 500 crore company competing with Zivame, Clovia

VStar Creations is one of the leading lingerie and innerwear brands that have been home grown in India, now worth over Rs 500 crore in revenue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Homemakers across India don’t often have the opportunity and resources to venture out on their own and start their own business, but one such housewife from Kerala made her own name by starting a lingerie and innerwear brand right inside her house.

Sheela Kochouseph, the wife of a businessman, started the company V-Star Creations in 1995. While her family was well established, her husband has set two conditions for her to start her own business – no family money to bank on, and an empty office with monthly rent.

Sheela, who had been a homemaker for several years, took her husband’s challenge and decided to take out a small loan from a bank and open her own lingerie brand called V-Star Creations, which offered simple and discreet designs to both women and men.

Sheela decided to take out a loan and employ 10 people in her new business, which initially started out as a clothing business in 1995. Later, she realized that most of the innerwear and lingerie in Kerala is sourced from Mumbai and Bengaluru, and there is no homegrown brand in the state itself.

Sheela Kochouseph soon decided that her startup company V-Star Creations will start making lingerie and innerwear, keeping the designs and colours simple. Initially, the bras and panties were hand stitched by the 10 employees, putting a personal touch on each piece of clothing.

Specialising in ‘less flashy designs’, Sheela decided to manufacture innerwear for women in her small company. Due to her simple style and affordable prices, V-Star Creations started to grow and has now established itself as a multi-million dollar company.

As of 2022, the revenue generation of V-Star Creations, established by Sheela Kochouseph in 1995, has reached around Rs 500 crore, according to Tofler. According to Zee Business, the total net worth of Sheela Kochouseph was around Rs 540 crore in 2020.

READ | This Jamshedpur woman went against family, started lingerie brand that caught Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata’s eye

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

Dulquer Salmaan calls father Mammootty ‘bestest’ for bagging Best Actor award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

Meet Sagar Daryani, who started business at 21, built Rs 2000 crore company, earns Rs 40 crore monthly

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE