H&M partners with WWF to launch AI app tackling deforestation

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the H&M Group have developed a new application that aims to help clothing and textile industries lessen their contribution to deforestation.

According to a WWF press release, the Wood Artificial Intelligence Application, also known as the WoodAI App, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify wood species and provide details about biomass sourcing.

Workers can identify wood species and confirm that the wood they obtain for power generation is from the H&M Group's certified plantation species using a smartphone and a macro lens.

In addition to potentially assisting the fashion industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions when using sources like biomass to power its production processes, the effort aims to assist manufacturers in making better decisions regarding their sourcing to lessen the impact on forests. The software can also provide a resource to support initiatives needed in Cambodia to appropriately manage crops and forests in addition to other remedies.

Neth Pheaktra, secretary of state for the Cambodian Ministry of Environment, spoke about the collaboration and said that the H&M Group's dedication to combating climate change was welcomed by the government.