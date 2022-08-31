Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

H&M partners with WWF to launch AI app tackling deforestation

H&M, WWF has launched a new application assisting the fashion industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions when using sources like biomass to power.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

H&M partners with WWF to launch AI app tackling deforestation
H&M partners with WWF to launch AI app tackling deforestation
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the H&M Group have developed a new application that aims to help clothing and textile industries lessen their contribution to deforestation. 
 
According to a WWF press release, the Wood Artificial Intelligence Application, also known as the WoodAI App, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify wood species and provide details about biomass sourcing.
 
Workers can identify wood species and confirm that the wood they obtain for power generation is from the H&M Group's certified plantation species using a smartphone and a macro lens.
 
In addition to potentially assisting the fashion industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions when using sources like biomass to power its production processes, the effort aims to assist manufacturers in making better decisions regarding their sourcing to lessen the impact on forests. The software can also provide a resource to support initiatives needed in Cambodia to appropriately manage crops and forests in addition to other remedies.
 
Neth Pheaktra, secretary of state for the Cambodian Ministry of Environment, spoke about the collaboration and said that the H&M Group's dedication to combating climate change was welcomed by the government.
 
Pheaktra stated that, “The WoodAI App represents an important contribution to addressing some of the drivers that are causing deforestation. The Ministry encourages other clothing brands to follow this example and also support efforts to save natural forests and wildlife for the long term benefit of people and nature.”
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.