GoFirst flight: What actions should passengers take If they've booked tickets, know how to apply for refund

GoFirst, a subsidiary of the esteemed Wadia Group, has recently declared the cessation of all its scheduled flights from the 3rd of May to the 5th of May, due to its petition for bankruptcy with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The reasons cited for this unfortunate situation are GoFirst's substantial dues with banks and its insufficient funds to meet its obligations. The repercussions of this decision will undoubtedly affect an estimated number of 55,000 to 60,000 passengers who will face the brunt of the cancellation of GoFirst's flights.

Amidst this less-than-ideal circumstance, there are a few options available for the affected passengers. It is strongly advised that those who have booked their tickets with GoFirst for the aforementioned dates maintain contact with the airline. Moreover, passengers may receive communication from the airline as well. It is important to note that as per the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers are entitled to a refund if an airline cancels a flight.

It is worth mentioning that GoFirst had previously offered fares that were quite competitive before the cancellation. For instance, the most economical fare for a flight from New Mumbai to New Delhi on the 3rd of May was priced at a staggering Rs 10,000 or more, while the cheapest flight from Delhi to Mumbai was being sold for just over Rs 5,000. Furthermore, the lowest fare from Mumbai to Lucknow on the 3rd of May was set at a whopping price of over Rs. 18,000 on GoFirst.

In the event that you are eligible for a refund, there are a few options that are available to you. Passengers who have made bookings through the airline's website can obtain their refund directly on the website. Customers who have made bookings through online travel aggregators, on the other hand, will receive a refund that will be credited to their source account. However, if for some reason the refund is not issued, the customer may also choose to approach the online travel aggregator.

