Global Malls celebrates spring

There’s just something magical about spring with its warmth, kaleidoscope of colours and cheer! Global Malls, Rajajinagar has carefully curated a vibrant experience this spring by decorating the mall in bold pop colours that bring alive the warmth and energy of the season. Colourful art installations of mascots like the Spring Bunny and exciting events have been organized to get the spring vibes flowing!

Commenting on the décor, Mr Kiran Puthran – General Manager, Global Malls said, “Given that children will be enjoying their summer holidays now, special focus has been given to creating a kid-friendly environment with larger-than-life animal installations including the Happy Squirrel, the largest inflatable animal installation in Bangalore and a Panda fun park.”

The Happy Squirrel is a hyperactive spring-summer mascot, standing 30-40 feet tall and emanating the true aura of a happy spring vibe. Designed in bright pop colours with intricate, colourful patterns, it truly adds some zing to a warm summer day.

The Panda Fun Park, a 15-foot installation, features adorable, tumbling pandas placed amid a tiny summery island. Sipping pina coladas and lazing in the sun, are the perfect depiction of a lovely spring-summer atmosphere.

And finally, what says 'spring' better than the legendary Spring Bunny – a cheerful bunny that truly captures the spirit of the season with his spritely hops and toothy smile. This art installation stands tall and bright in the heart of Global Mall to greet passersby and spread the spirit of the season.

With the existing stores including Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, among many others, and the added attraction of a mini animal park, Global Malls is all set to ensure that every member of the family has a great time at the mall!

(Brand Desk Content)