Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani gets engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, picture goes viral

Jeet Adani-Diva Jaimin Shah engagement ceremony was reportedly held on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah. The engagement ceremony was reportedly held on Sunday, March 12 in Ahmedabad in a low-key affair. Only close friends and family members were invited to the ceremony. 

Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah who is the owner of C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited. While Jeet Adani is the youngest son of the business tycoon Gautam Adani. More details about the ceremony are yet to come since it was a privately held ceremony.

Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019, has studied at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He is currently the Vice President of Group Finance.

According to Adani Group's website, Jeet also handles the Adani Airports business and the Adani Digital Labs. He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk and Governance Policy.

