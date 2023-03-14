Search icon
Who is Diva Jaimin Shah, Jeet Adani's fiance and Gautam Adani's 'chhoti bahu'?

Jeet Adani's elder brother Karan Adani is married to Paridhi Adani, the daughter of advocate Cyril Shroff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Jeet Adani studied at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. (File)

Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist Gautam Adani, reportedly got engaged to a mystery woman named Diva Jaimin Shah. The engagement ceremony took place on March 12. The low-profile function didn't initially catch the attention of the media. However, some outfits reported that he got engaged.

Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. He owns the diamond company C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited.

The diamond company is based out of Mumbai and Surat. It was established by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah. Jigar Doshi, Amit Doshi, Yomesh Shah, Jaimin Shah have been directors in the company.

Who is Jeet Adani?

Jeet Adani is a highly educated individuals. He studied at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined his father's business in 2019. Per Adani Group's website, he handles strategic finance, capital markets and government policy. He leads the Adani Airports and Adani Digital Labs. His elder brother Karan Adani is married to Paridhi Adani, the daughter of advocate Cyril Shroff. She is an advocate herself.

More details are awaited.

