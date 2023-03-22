From Salil Parekh to CP Gurnani: Take a look at salary of CEOs from Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and others

File Photo

The Indian IT industry is one of the fastest growing in the world. Indian CEOs in this company play a significant role and are the key players behind its success. India is complete with some of the biggest IT companies including Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), Infosys, HCL, and Wipro, among others.

Today, we will tell you about how much money the CEOs of TCS, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Wipro earn.

HCL's CEO C Vijayakumar

HCL's CEO C Vijayakumar was the highest-paid CEO in the financial year 2022. As per HCL's annual report, C Vijayakumar, in FY22, was paid Rs 123.13 crore. Vijayakumar received USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay, and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits.

READ | Top 10 female supermodels in India

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte was named as the CEO in July 2020 and FY22 earned Rs 79.8 crore.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO, was the third-highest-paid CEO of IT firms in India. In FY22, he earned Rs 71.02 crore.

READ | Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo

Tech Mahindra CEO c

CP Gurnani, Tech Mahindra CEO, was paid Rs 63.4 crore in 2022. As compared to FY21, it was a jump of 189 percent. Now, Infosys’ Mohit Joshi is all set to replace CP Gurnani at Tech Mahindra.

TCS outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan was the fifth-highest-paid CEO of an IT firm in India and received a compensation of Rs 25.75 crore in 2021-22. His salary rose 26.6 percent in FY22.