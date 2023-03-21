Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo

The comedian-actor owns a house in Mumbai with a beautiful city view and greenery all around. Kapil Sharma also has a palatial farmhouse in Punjab with a huge lawn right in the front.

Kapil Sharma surely comes from a humble background, however, ever since the comedy star tasted success, The Kapil Sharma Show host has believed in living life king-size.

The comedian-actor owns a house in Mumbai with a beautiful city view and greenery all around. Kapil Sharma also has a palatial farmhouse in Punjab with a huge lawn right in the front. The glimpses of his properties are often seen in the posts shared on his social media pages.

From a large living room in a Mumbai house to a huge lawn right in the front of his Punjab bungalow, Kapil Sharma has left no stone unturned in making both his homes beautiful and spacious for each family member.