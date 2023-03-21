Search icon
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo

The comedian-actor owns a house in Mumbai with a beautiful city view and greenery all around. Kapil Sharma also has a palatial farmhouse in Punjab with a huge lawn right in the front.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 21, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Kapil Sharma surely comes from a humble background, however, ever since the comedy star tasted success, The Kapil Sharma Show host has believed in living life king-size. 

The comedian-actor owns a house in Mumbai with a beautiful city view and greenery all around. Kapil Sharma also has a palatial farmhouse in Punjab with a huge lawn right in the front. The glimpses of his properties are often seen in the posts shared on his social media pages. 

From a large living room in a Mumbai house to a huge lawn right in the front of his Punjab bungalow, Kapil Sharma has left no stone unturned in making both his homes beautiful and spacious for each family member.

1. Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Huge Living Room

Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Huge Living Room
1/10

Kapil Sharma has a huge living room in his Mumbai house which is long too. The living room gives a beautiful view of the city and the fresh air. Kapil has kept drapes for privacy as the windows are transparent.

2. Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Living Room

Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Living Room
2/10

Kapil Sharma has a massive study area which is golden and white themed with a huge chandelier hanging on the ceiling. There are light lamps on the corners giving it a stunning look.

3. Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Dining Room

Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Dining Room
3/10

Kapil Sharma has a huge dining area overlooking the garden at his house. The whole area is white-themed with walls and a ceiling. Starry lights are hanging on the ceiling with bricked walls.

4. Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Balcony

Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Balcony
4/10

Kapil Sharma has a long balcony at his house in Mumbai where the comedian-actor indulges in gardening. There's a faux grass carpet giving a complete look to the balcony and the garden area. 

5. Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Night View

Kapil Sharma's Mumbai Home Night View
5/10

Kapil Sharma enjoys a gorgeous view at night of the whole city and it's definitely to die for.

6. Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home

Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home
6/10

Kapil Sharma's bungalow in Punjab is nothing less than a palace. The comedian actor has a beautiful garden overlooking the one-storeyed house. 

7. Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home Gazebo

Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home Gazebo
7/10

Kapil Sharma's property is too huge and a visual delight, indeed. He has a gazebo outside his house and also a swimming pool nearby.

8. Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home's Rustic-themed Living Room

Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home's Rustic-themed Living Room
8/10

Kapil Sharma has mahogany wood flooring and attached vases to the corners giving a fresh garden environment in the house.

Kapil Sharma's house has a particular theme that gives a major rustic feel. There's a royal chair in the living room which we have often seen on his Instagram posts.

9. Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home Garden view

Kapil Sharma's Punjab Home Garden view
9/10

Kapil Sharma's house in Punjab has a garden view surrounding it. The living room has a brown sofa set with huge glass windows. 

10. Kapil Sharma's Mumbai and Punjab Home

Kapil Sharma's Mumbai and Punjab Home
10/10

Kapil Sharma's both houses - a flat in Mumbai as well as a palatial bungalow in Punjab are something that will make people gasp and green with envy.

