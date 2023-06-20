Search icon
‘From 60 lakh to Rs 11 crore’: Namita Thapar shares success story of Shark Tank India’s contestant

Judges Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta contributed Rs 75 lakh for 7.5% equity in Bummer during the inaugural season of Shark Tank India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Twitter: @namitathapar

Namita Thapar, a judge on Shark Tank India and the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, provided an update on one of the businesses she had invested in during the first season of the business reality show on Sunday.

Sulay Lavsi, the founder and CEO of the underwear company Bummer, was shown with Thapar, who noted how his composure and negotiation abilities had won her over.

"As sharks, it all comes down to taking a bet on the founder. Today, I met Sulay of Bummer, he’s one founder who won my heart with his negotiation skills and poise. He was at Rs 60 lakh annual sales when he pitched and today he’s exited FY 23 at Rs 11 crore with current MRR (monthly recurring revenue) of around 2 crore!" Namita Thapar tweeted. 

In Shark Tank season 1, Thapar and founder of Boat Electronics Aman Gupta invested Rs 75 lakh for 7.5 per equity in Bummer. 

Twitter users commented on the progress of Bummer. One user wrote, “Very encouraging wishing him great luck." 

Another user wrote, “I remember this guy, that famous doglapan dialogue was said to him, he also was very keen on his offer, he didn't give up 0.5% equity!"

