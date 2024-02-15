Free food, nap rooms: Office benefits of this company will make you jealous, check details

The viral clip showcased various perks such as complimentary vending machines, nap rooms, shuttle services, abundant company merchandise, and a diverse cafeteria.

Highlighting their flexibility to work from anywhere, the employees emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Garnering over one lakh likes, the video was shot at the expansive 54-acre Microsoft India Development Center.

Responding to the video, the Microsoft India Development Center's Instagram account quipped, “It’s a post by our Microsoft employees, of course it’s gonna be wholesome!” While some users expressed jealousy, others suggested using such videos to inspire students during college.

However, amidst the praise, criticisms emerged regarding Microsoft's recent wave of layoffs. Some sarcastically remarked on the uncertain job security despite the lavish perks.

According to Microsoft’s website, the India Development Center boasts energy-efficient infrastructure, including LEED Gold-certified buildings. The campus features amenities like round-the-clock medical services, an outdoor amphitheatre, air-conditioned bus services with WiFi, banking facilities, and a fully equipped gymnasium with fitness classes.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Japanese companies Itoki Corp and Koyoju Gohan garnered attention for their innovative ‘nap box’ designed for office naps. The coffin-like structure aimed to provide a comfortable alternative to the habit of napping in bathroom stalls, promoting healthier rest practices.

While companies like Microsoft prioritise employee well-being through lavish perks and infrastructure, others, like the Japanese collaboration, explore unique approaches to fostering a healthy work environment.