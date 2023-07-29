Meet one of the highest-paid CEOs in India, who earned over Rs 8 lakh per day, know his connection with Ratan Tata

Meet the Indian CEO who is among the highest-paid in the country. Know all about him and his whopping salary here.

It is known that CEOs of companies are paid very handsomely and they also enjoy extra compensations and allowances from their respective companies. It is most corporate employee's dream to one day become a CEO and head a company. While all CEOs, depending on the size of the company are paid generously, do you who are the highest-paid CEOs of the country?

Well, we will discussion about the third highest-paid CEO in the country, who is now retiring. The former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services, Rajesh Gopinath is ranked third on the list of highest-paid CEOs. Rajesh Gopinath was replaced by K Krithivasan as the CEO and MD of TCS on June 1.

Rajesh Gopinath: Education

Gopinath grew up in Lucknow and did his schooling there. After 12th, he went to NIT Trichy to study Electrical and Electronics Engineering. After completing his graduation in 1994, Gopinath went to IIM Ahmedabad to get his MBA degree in 1996.

Rajesh Gopinath and TCS

Gopinath has a long history with the Tata group, previously chaired by the Indian businessman, and philanthropist, Ratan Tata. He started working with TCS in 1996 and focused on multiple assignments with the company. After years of hard work, Rajesh Gopinath was appointed as the CEO of TCS in February 2017.

Gopinath, while serving as the CEO and MD received a total compensation of Rs 29.16 crore in 2023. His salary was Rs 1.73 crore added with benefits and allowances making the total amount Rs 2.43 crore. He also received an additional commission of Rs 25 crore.