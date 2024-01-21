Headlines

Budget 2024: What is halwa ceremony and what does it signify? All you need to know

The significance of the ceremony lies in its role as a formal send-off for ministry officials and staff involved in preparing the Union government's annual financial statement.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Edited by

The final session of the 17th Lok Sabha is slated to convene from January 31 to February 9, featuring the presentation of the interim budget on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The comprehensive Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is anticipated to follow post the general elections later in the year.

An integral prelude to this event is the traditional "Halwa Ceremony," an annual occurrence that marks the official initiation of the printing process for various documents related to the Budget. Hosted by the finance minister and attended by other officials, this ceremony plays a pivotal role in the concluding stages of the extensive budget-making procedure spanning several months.

Symbolizing the official kick-off, the finance minister, along with other officials, participates in stirring a large metal pot or kadhai filled with 'halwa' in the finance ministry's basement in Central Delhi, home to a dedicated printing press.

The significance of the ceremony lies in its role as a formal send-off for ministry officials and staff involved in preparing the Union government's annual financial statement. Following the ceremony, these individuals enter a designated 'lock-in' period, isolating themselves within the ministry premises and disconnecting from their families to safeguard the confidentiality surrounding the final budget document.

During this period, strict restrictions are imposed, including a ban on the use of mobile phones, and the staff is only permitted to exit the North Block after the finance minister presents the budget in Lok Sabha on February 1.

The necessity for such stringent measures can be traced back to a significant leak that occurred during the preparation of the 1950 Union Budget under the tenure of Finance Minister John Mathai. A portion of the budget was leaked during the printing process at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Consequently, the printing venue was relocated to a government press on Minto Road. Since 1980, the North Block basement at Delhi's Secretariat Building has been established as the permanent location for budget printing.

 

 

